ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,976 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 103,065 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 325,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $53.50.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based environmental services company specializing in the treatment, recycling and re-refining of oilfield and industrial waste streams. The company provides integrated solutions for the recovery of hydrocarbons and water from drilling and production operations, utilizing mechanical separation, thermal desorption, filtration and re-refining technologies to convert used oils into high-quality base oils and minimize disposal volumes.

Through its network of strategically located facilities in core oil and gas regions, ReTo Eco-Solutions offers end-to-end logistics services, including transportation, storage and warehousing of waste materials.

