Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,473,822 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the January 29th total of 8,607,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,609,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOP traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,018. Shopify has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

