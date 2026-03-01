Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,473,822 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the January 29th total of 8,607,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,609,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,609,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.
- Positive Sentiment: Large buyback and AI roadmap — Shopify announced a US$2 billion share buyback and introduced agentic storefronts plus the Universal Commerce Protocol, signaling aggressive capital return and a push to embed AI into merchants’ stacks, which can support revenue and margin expansion over time. Shopify Buyback And AI Push Test Valuation And Growth Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: GMV growth and AI integration — Portfolio commentary and independent coverage point to reaccelerating GMV coupled with deeper AI integration, reinforcing the case that product-led improvements are translating into merchant activity and payment/fulfillment revenue. Shopify (SHOP) GMV Growth Reaccelerates as AI Integration Strengthens Investment Case
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry AI tooling evolution — Third?party AI imaging and product-fidelity advances (Rewarx Studio) highlight broader e?commerce tooling improvements that benefit platforms like Shopify indirectly; helpful for merchant UX but not an immediate revenue catalyst. How Rewarx Studio AI is Solving the Fidelity Crisis in AI Product Photography: A Data-Driven Leap Across Global E-commerce Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and coverage — Multiple retail analyst/coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha comparisons) are driving attention and search volume; these increase liquidity and volatility but offer mixed buy/sell signals. Is Trending Stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut and valuation pressure — Jefferies lowered its price target (from $160 to $125), citing softer software-sector multiples and valuation risk; with SHOP trading well above its 52?week low and still a high P/E, this weighs on near-term sentiment. Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Target Price Lowered Amid Lower Software Valuation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after recent run and technicals — The stock’s drop comes amid a recent run-up, lower intraday volume versus average, and price sitting below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can trigger momentum-driven selling. Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today
NASDAQ:SHOP traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,028,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,018. Shopify has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.83.
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
