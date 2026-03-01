TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,728 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 22,876 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.50% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 7.8%

TOMZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 147,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc is a provider of infection prevention and control technologies, specializing in advanced decontamination and disinfection solutions. The company develops and manufactures a range of proprietary products, including electrostatic sprayers, thermal foggers, vaporized hydrogen peroxide systems and mobile decontamination chambers. These technologies are designed to deliver broad-spectrum pathogen kill and odor elimination in both occupied and unoccupied spaces.

In addition to its equipment offerings, TOMI provides chemical disinfectants and surface coatings formulated to meet regulatory standards for hospital?grade efficacy.

Featured Stories

