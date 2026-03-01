Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Declines By 42.3%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 798 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 29th total of 1,384 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

VLYPO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 38,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, operating through its primary subsidiary, Valley National Bank. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, lending products, and treasury management. Valley National Bancorp also offers mortgage origination, residential mortgage servicing, wealth management, insurance, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market companies.

In its commercial banking segment, Valley National Bancorp serves clients with business checking and savings accounts, commercial and industrial loans, equipment leasing and financing, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.