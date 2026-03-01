Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Declines By 40.2%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,255 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 29th total of 5,442 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Simpple Price Performance

SPPL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 115,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Simpple in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

