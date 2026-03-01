ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 182,768 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the January 29th total of 101,250 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Dow30

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 7,382,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no predetermined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

