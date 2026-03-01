Short Interest in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Rises By 66.0%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 742,025 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the January 29th total of 447,037 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 930,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 930,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.24% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXU traded up $22.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.06. The stock had a trading volume of 671,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,272. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $540.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

