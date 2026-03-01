Short Interest in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Increases By 89.1%

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,770 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the January 29th total of 3,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco India ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

Invesco India ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index. The Index is designed to represent the segment of the Indian equity markets.

