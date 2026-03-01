Short Interest in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Expands By 68.7%

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,662 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the January 29th total of 36,548 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INCM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.46. 358,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,796. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50,187.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s payout ratio is presently -240,204.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 139,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.