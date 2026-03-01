Short Interest in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Expands By 68.7%

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,662 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the January 29th total of 36,548 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 387,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA INCM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.46. 358,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,796. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50,187.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s payout ratio is presently -240,204.42%.
Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
