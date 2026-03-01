Short Interest in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Declines By 42.3%

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,036 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 29th total of 24,346 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 28,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,808. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $169.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

