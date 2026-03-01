Short Interest in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Declines By 52.7%

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 312,071 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 29th total of 659,147 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,442 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 931,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,777. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,450.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,705,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,690,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342,954 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

