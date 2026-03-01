Short Interest in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Drops By 49.7%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 302,841 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 29th total of 601,496 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,381,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,381,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,076. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,245,000 after buying an additional 2,959,588 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 25,423.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after acquiring an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $13,998,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 336,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after acquiring an additional 137,554 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,279 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.