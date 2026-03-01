PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,782 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 29th total of 69,350 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Price Performance

KDEF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,028. PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF by 4,029.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF Company Profile

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Korea Defense Industry index. The fund is passively managed to track an index which provides concentrated exposure to Koreas leading defense companies. The fund uses an AI program to identify, score and select companies for industry relevance KDEF was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by PLUS.

