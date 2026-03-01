Short Interest in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Rises By 69.2%

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,938,275 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the January 29th total of 2,919,210 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,743,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,743,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. UBS Group downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WBS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 9,817,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.03. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

