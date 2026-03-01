Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Expands By 72.3%

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,788 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 29th total of 20,775 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 47,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oppenheimer has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

OPY stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.16. 36,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,667. The company has a market capitalization of $906.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $94.10.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

