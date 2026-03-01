Financial Contrast: X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) vs. Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and X3″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.84 billion 0.43 $2.26 million $0.06 80.33 X3 $11.61 million 0.12 -$76.24 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.68% 15.31% 2.88% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 1 3 3 0 2.29 X3 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stagwell currently has a consensus price target of $8.15, indicating a potential upside of 69.09%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than X3.

Summary

Stagwell beats X3 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

