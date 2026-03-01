RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Short Interest Update

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the January 29th total of 167 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA RFCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Get RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF alerts:

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Company Profile

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline. RFCI was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.