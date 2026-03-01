BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,150 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the January 29th total of 252,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.0%
DHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 418,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $2.63.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities. The fund allocates its portfolio across a broad range of industries and issuers, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds of U.S. companies, and may employ leverage to enhance income potential. It also maintains flexibility to invest in other fixed-income securities, including senior loans, preferred securities and selective investment-grade corporate debt.
Launched in 2011 and sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the fund is managed by the global fixed-income team at Mellon Investments Corporation, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.
