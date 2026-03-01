AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) versus Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Head to Head Analysis

Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Passur Aerospace and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00 AeroVironment 1 2 18 2 2.91

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $367.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Passur Aerospace.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $820.63 million 15.35 $43.62 million ($1.25) -201.80

This table compares Passur Aerospace and AeroVironment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -5.08% 3.42% 2.70%

Risk & Volatility

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8.97, suggesting that its share price is 797% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Passur Aerospace on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

