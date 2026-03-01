Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Short Interest Up 42.8% in February

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 109,667 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 76,781 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JSTC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 283,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.