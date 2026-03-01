Short Interest in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Increases By 42.3%

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,234 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 29th total of 46,538 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.76% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF alerts:

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 76,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,110. InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF Announces Dividend

About InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.