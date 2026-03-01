Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,498 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 29th total of 3,144 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CVR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

