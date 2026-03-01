Short Interest in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM) Expands By 108.1%

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,234 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 29th total of 593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 47.26% of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

About Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.