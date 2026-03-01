Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC) Short Interest Up 111.9% in February

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,544 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 29th total of 5,920 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,651 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.