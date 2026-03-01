Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,747 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 29th total of 5,654 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 9,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

Maiden Holdings North America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. This is a boost from Maiden Holdings North America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Maiden Holdings North America Ltd. (NYSE: MHNC) is a specialty property and casualty reinsurer headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut. As a subsidiary of Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings, Ltd., the company provides treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions for primary insurers. Since its founding in 2007, Maiden Holdings North America has developed underwriting capabilities in property catastrophe, casualty, agriculture, surety and mortgage reinsurance, targeting niche segments where disciplined risk selection and tailored coverage can drive value.

The company’s product offerings include multi-year and annual treaty contracts, facultative reinsurance for individual risks, and run-off and legacy portfolio management services.

