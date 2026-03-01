Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Up 45.4% in February

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,855 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 29th total of 10,905 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,773. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Davis, California, is an agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to developing crops and food ingredients that promote health and sustainability. By harnessing advanced genomics and precision?breeding technologies, Arcadia creates proprietary trait platforms designed to enhance crop performance, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. The company’s scientific expertise focuses on non-transgenic approaches, enabling the delivery of novel traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Arcadia’s operations span two main segments: Crop Traits and Food Ingredients.

