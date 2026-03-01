OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Up 45.8% in February

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 326,990 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 29th total of 224,270 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMedNet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,644,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ONMD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 216,755,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.13. OneMedNet has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.22.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMedNet presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

