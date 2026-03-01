ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,380,630 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 941,370 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,296,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,296,770 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 12,499,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,114. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 780,849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $11,038,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $7,343,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 171,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $4,961,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

