PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 968 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 29th total of 2,154 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $53.90. 5,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,625. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPZ. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,410,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 158.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

