SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,259,506 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 29th total of 638,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,812,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,094,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,875 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,247,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,316,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,379,000 after purchasing an additional 587,744 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.