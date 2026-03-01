SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,259,506 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the January 29th total of 638,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%
SPTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.