WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,623 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 1,004 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Down 0.1%

AIVI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. 704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of 139.44 and a beta of 0.69. WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

About WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree International Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to value stocks from developed markets, excluding US and Canada. AIVI was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.