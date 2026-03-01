abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 103,322 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 29th total of 72,707 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 86,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA BCD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 44,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,557. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Dividend Announcement

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $5.3293 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.