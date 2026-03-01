Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,872 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 29th total of 2,423 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $52.01.
About Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF
