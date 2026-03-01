Comparing West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) & Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) and West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Shore Bank has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and West Shore Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $476.05 million 1.00 -$124.28 million $1.01 21.91 West Shore Bank $36.87 million 1.21 $4.41 million N/A N/A

West Shore Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. West Shore Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 126.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and West Shore Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 6.62% 10.41% 0.68% West Shore Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Midland States Bancorp and West Shore Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 1 5 0 0 1.83 West Shore Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than West Shore Bank.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats West Shore Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers merchant services; deposit products, including checking, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; letters of credit; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About West Shore Bank

(Get Free Report)

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit. The company also offers ATM/debit, credit, and gift and travel cards; wealth planning process, investment management, trusts and estates, retirement planning, west shore investment services; savings bonds; and direct deposit, overdraft, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, merchant card, ACH and wire, sweep accounts, positive pay, bill pay, and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Ludington, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.