Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) vs. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Critical Survey

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bragg Gaming Group and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 1 3 0 0 1.75 Wynn Resorts 0 3 13 1 2.88

Bragg Gaming Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $138.87, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -7.08% -11.05% -7.32% Wynn Resorts 4.59% -38.04% 3.44%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bragg Gaming Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Wynn Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $105.55 million 0.40 -$5.57 million ($0.34) -4.94 Wynn Resorts $7.14 billion 1.58 $327.33 million $3.00 36.06

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Bragg Gaming Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content. In addition, the company offers turnkey and managed services; and holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. It offers its products under the Wild Streak, Spin, Atomic Slot Lab, Indigo Magic, Oryx Gaming, iCasino, and sportsbook brands. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

