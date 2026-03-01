ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,124 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the January 29th total of 41,966 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TBF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,390. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day. The Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade, are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

