Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expands By 43.7%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,132,427 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 29th total of 1,483,928 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 981,980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE LADR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 865,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 29.65, a current ratio of 29.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

