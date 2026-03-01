Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Drops By 33.3%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,890 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 29th total of 32,796 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $5,844,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EMO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,191. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

