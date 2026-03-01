Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 851 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 29th total of 1,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 102.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8%

QDIV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th.

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

