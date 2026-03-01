Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,302 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 5,053 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SLNG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 5,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of 111.62 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ: SLNG) is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

