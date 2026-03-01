iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in February

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,475 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 29th total of 108,985 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IEZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 804,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,780. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil equipment and services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are suppliers of equipment or services to oil fields and offshore platforms, such as drilling, exploration, engineering, logistics, seismic information services and platform construction.

