Reviewing Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Competitors

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Black Titan to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Black Titan alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.49 Black Titan Competitors $248.25 million -$80.63 million -12.42

Black Titan’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Titan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -64.93% -919.57% -68.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Black Titan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Black Titan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 100 206 223 14 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 112.63%. Given Black Titan’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Black Titan rivals beat Black Titan on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Black Titan

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Titan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Titan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.