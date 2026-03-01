Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF) Short Interest Update

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,107 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 29th total of 44,711 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 11,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $84.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.09. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLVD Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 38.7% during the third quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 174,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. IBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

