American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Critical Contrast

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -8.50% -4.12% American Resources -27,532.48% N/A -19.65%

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lithium Americas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium Americas and American Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$42.53 million ($1.05) -4.82 American Resources $380,000.00 800.45 -$39.25 million ($0.41) -7.32

American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 1 8 3 0 2.17 American Resources 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus target price of $5.81, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. American Resources has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Summary

American Resources beats Lithium Americas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

