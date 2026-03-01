Comparing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Knife River”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James Hardie Industries $3.88 billion 2.70 $424.00 million $0.27 90.36 Knife River $3.15 billion 1.60 $157.10 million $2.76 32.22

Risk and Volatility

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James Hardie Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knife River has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Knife River shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares James Hardie Industries and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James Hardie Industries 2.70% 13.52% 5.81% Knife River 4.99% 10.27% 4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for James Hardie Industries and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James Hardie Industries 0 4 12 0 2.75 Knife River 1 3 6 0 2.50

James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $96.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Knife River.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Knife River on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

