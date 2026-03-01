SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,450 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 29th total of 2,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. SHF has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.