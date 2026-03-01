SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Down 35.5% in February

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,450 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 29th total of 2,249 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SHF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHFSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. SHF has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
SHF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SHF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.