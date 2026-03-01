Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,289 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 29th total of 9,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Versus Systems has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VS

Versus Systems Trading Down 1.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,634. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.