ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,071 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 29th total of 12,544 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, Steadtrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. 3,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.30. ImmuCell has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded ImmuCell from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) is a biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunological products and diagnostic assays designed to enhance animal health in dairy and beef cattle. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, the company focuses on supporting herd health management through its portfolio of passive immunology solutions and veterinary diagnostics.

The company’s flagship offering, CalfGuard natural colostrum supplement, is formulated to promote the passive transfer of antibodies in newborn calves and reduce the incidence of neonatal diseases.

