Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC) Short Interest Up 43.2% in February

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,353 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 29th total of 17,704 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVMC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $76.38. 9,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 945.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 232.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

