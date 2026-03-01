Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,482 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 12,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%
GLRY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.
