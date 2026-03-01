Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,482 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 29th total of 12,108 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%

GLRY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,155. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 161.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 191,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

